ZAMBIAN SOLDIER SHINES AT ENGLISH MILITARY ACADEMY

A ZAMBIA Army Officer Cadet, Daniel Chintu, has been named the best International Sword Winner for commissioning course 233 at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England.

Born to Wilbroad Chintu and Lydia Makungu and raised in Kabwe, Chintu was inspired to join the Army after excelling academically and physically throughout his school years at Copperbelt University.

OCdt Chintu is a determined and resilient individual who joined the Zambia Army after leaving university and was accepted into the Zambia Military Academy.

He trained for three months until he was selected to fly and train overseas at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

During his training, OCdt Chintu has demonstrated exceptional teamwork, adaptability, and a relentless work ethic, earning the respect of his peers and instructors alike.

His hobbies include reading, watching, and playing football. He also seeks to continue his swim training after commissioning.

Now, as a freshly commissioned officer, OCdt Chintu stands ready to embark on his military career. He has expressed vast interest in the Infantry and Artillery.

He seeks to have a clear vision of leadership and excellence, rise through the ranks, and strive to become a respected and influential figure in the military. He also seeks to work in an international environment in the future to assist in the advancement of military strategies in his country.

Credit : Royal Military Academy Sandhurst