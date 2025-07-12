By CIC.



ZAMBIAN TROOPS COMPLETE TRAINING AHEAD OF DEPLOYMENT TO CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC





The Eleventh Zambian Battalion (ZAMBATT XI) to be deployed in the Central African Republic under the United Nations Multi-Dimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has completed it’s pre-deployment training at the Kenneth Kaunda Peace Training Center (KKPTC) in Lusaka.





The troops, who have completed three months of training, are now ready for deployment to the Central African Republic in the coming weeks



They will take over from ZAMBATT X which is almost completing its one-year deployment.





Speaking when he closed the pre-deployment training, Minister of Defence Mr. Ambrose Lufuma urged the troops be professional and continue with the good work the previous 10 battalions from Zambia did in the Central Africa Republic.





Mr. Lufuma said ZAMBATT XI must provide security to areas under its control and protect vulnerable people such as children, women and the elderly.



The Minister of Defence added that the situation in the Central African Republic is unpredictable and ZAMBATT must execute its mandate with alertness and knowledge gained during the training.





And Mr. Lufuma has assured the Zambia Army that government will help transform the Kenneth Kaunda Peace Training Center into a center of excellence.



Mr. Lufuma says the center needs more additional infrastructure and equipment before it can be transformed into a center of excellence.





And Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele said the ambush on Zambian troops in the Central African Republic a few weeks ago will not deter the Army from fighting to bring peace to that country.





In his message to the troops, Lieutenant General Zyeele said the death of a Zambian peacekeeper Corporal Stephen Sakachoma in the attack will not deter or weaken the resolve of the Zambian troops in contributing to peace building in the Central African Republic.





The Army Commander urged the troops to uphold United Nations policies especially zero tolerance against sexual offences.



Lieutenant General Zyeele said he will not hesitate to recall any soldier who is involved in sexual offences.





Meanwhile, KKPTC Commandant Brigadier General Telenkako Banda thanked Britain, France and the United States Governments for the support during the training.



Brigadier General Banda said the British Support Team Africa, the United States Peace Group Initiative and French interpreters helped train the troops and prepare them for deployment.





And United States Defence Attache accredited to Zambia Lieutenant Colonel Mathew Yan said the United States is proud to support Zambia’s training of peacekeepers.





Lieutenant Colonel Yan said the three months training by ZAMBATT XI troops will be essential once they are deployed in the Central African Republic.