Zambian, USA soldiers sharpen skills together

ZAMBIA and the United States of America (USA) have maintained strong military ties based on shared democratic ideals and active military engagements.

In order to train alongside Zambian Special Forces in diverse combat missions, the American Special Forces Operation Detachment Alpha 3235 oversaw a seven-week Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) at the Special Forces Training School in Mbala.

The two nations’ close ties and shared commitment to security cooperation in the areas of force management, modernisation and professional military training for the Zambia Defence Force were underscored by this exchange of military expertise.

The US Special Forces team worked with members of the Zambia Special Forces Training School, 1 Commando, and 48 Marine Units to smoothen their special operations and methods between the two countries.

Special Forces Group Commander, Brigadier General Charles Swana who applauded the participants for their performance and high standards during the exercises and training said the purpose of the training was to promote military knowledge exchange.

And the US Detachment Commander, Captain Cody Brown said the Zambian Special Forces are professional, tough and are always committed to duty as displayed during the seven-week training.

Capt Brown asserted that they are capable of offensive actions, airborne, waterborne, and land operations, as well as special reconnaissance and surveillance in hostile environments.

Among the lessons covered include combat marksmanship, law of armed conflicts, bilateral operations, small unit tactics and maritime operations.

Others were specialisation in skills training, close quarter battle, heavy weapons, counter improvised explosive devices, urban movement, urban reconnaissance, personal security, paramedics, combat diving and navigation.

