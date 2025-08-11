ZAMBIAN YOUTH PRESENT BOLD CLIMATE ACTION DEMANDS TO GOVERNMENT AT PAN-AFRICAN ADAPTATION FORUM





August 10,2025



In a powerful show of unity, Zambian youths have presented a hard-hitting Youth Communiqué to Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Mike Mposha at the Pan-African Youth Adaptation Forum held at the University of Zambia’s Confucius Hall.





Speaking on behalf of the youth delegation, representatives emphasized that young people, who constitute over 65 percent of Zambia’s population, are not merely the leaders of tomorrow but of today.





The communiqué outlined urgent priorities such as increased climate adaptation financing for youth-led initiatives, integrating climate education into the school curriculum, creating green jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities, strengthening early warning systems, and ensuring inclusion of marginalized groups in climate decision-making.





Hon. Mposha commended the youths for their dedication and assured them that government will act on their proposals.





He revealed that Zambia’s USD 34.7 billion National Adaptation Plan is already under implementation across multiple sectors and pledged to table the youths’ concerns at the 2025 National Adaptation Plan Expo.





The Minister urged young people to continue mobilizing communities, conducting climate research, and leveraging government funding through the Constituency Development Fund and SME empowerment programs.





The forum, which drew participation from youth across all 10 provinces alongside regional climate leaders and development partners, marked a historic prelude to Zambia hosting the 2025 Global National Adaptation Plan Expo.



