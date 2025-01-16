ZAMBIAN YOUTHS CRY TO PRESIDENT HH



Hakainde Hichilema

Greetings Mr. President, and the people of Zambia,



I hope this message finds you well this evening. I would like to extend my apologies for addressing this issue on your platform, am really in pain. but I have no other means to reach the right people who can assist me or help us. I am not here for politics or to raise political concerns, but rather to seek help regarding a pressing matter within our community. I kindly ask for your understanding.





During one of your press briefings, Mr. President, you encouraged us, the youth, to form cooperatives and register companies to create employment opportunities instead of waiting solely for government jobs. I was Inspired by your advice, I joined a group of 40 individuals, and we worked hard to establish cooperatives and companies. However, as time went on, many members left the group when their expectations were not met because we all thought government will help us with projects unfortunately nothing happened, for that some left leaving only a few of us committed to the vision.





Eventually, only four of us remained, and we successfully registered two companies. We focused on plumbing construction and transportation and worked tirelessly to secure projects. Despite numerous challenges, including the loss of one of our team members who died due to a chronic illness, we persevered. Last year, our efforts began to pay off as we secured contracts from individuals in the transportation sector, providing employment for some youth based on our capacity.





However, a major issue arose with one of our clients. In October and November, we signed a monthly contract with an individual, who initially honored his payments despite some delays. Unfortunately, by December, he failed to pay us for services rendered under the agreed terms.

When we followed up, he dismissed our concerns, telling us to report the matter anywhere we wanted, as nothing could be done to him because it’s his time and the organization is into is influential.





We have tried to reason with him, but all efforts have been in vain. We even approached the police for assistance, but no action has been taken, possibly due to his influence.





Mr. President, and the people of Zambia or to whom it may concern, please we humbly ask for your help. As a small company striving to grow and create employment, this unpaid amount is significant to us. If there is anyone who can assist us in recovering the money we worked hard for, please reach out to us.





We believe in the promise of a better Zambia and hope that justice can prevail in this matter.





Thank you for taking the time to read our plea. Please inbox me for more and evidence regarding our engagement with this man please.



Sincerely,