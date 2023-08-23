ZAMBIANS ARE STILL LICKING WOUNDS OF THE PF’s BRUTALITY

Authored By Mupishi Jones

The Patriotic Front was a government of Gamblers and Corrupt Officials,no contest about that!

To shield their levels of grand corruption,they resorted to brutalising and humiliating individuals who were pointing at their corrupt activities.The PF became a brutal force against it’s own citizens.



The levels of corruption under the PF’s administration permeated their entire structure from top to bottom.Even cadres from the lowest ranks were able to syphon funds from the treasury through dubious contracts to their hearts content.It became a political party synonymous with corruption.



Unfortunately, this tag damaged the reputation of this country beyond borders.Both local and the international communities lost confidence in the PF’s government.We had reached a stage where any government pronunciation that requires public funding, citizens where receiving it with a pinch of salt…ati,so naba lyamo!The PF’s administration reached a point where even the institutions where they were initially borrowing loans stopped talking to them.Thats how they were compelled to start hiring private firms to be talking to their lenders because they became untrustworthy!



This country had lost its good brand name.Is it not the Bible that teaches us that a good name is better than riches?

Besides Zambians still licking the wounds of the PF’s brutality and other negative vices, the other most annoying behavior of the PF is their incessant and sustained campaign of trying to demonize, dehumanize and humiliate a person who is working day and night to restore the dignity of this country.Accussing a person of failing to correct the mistakes that they, the PF themselves, created.



President Hakainde Hichilema is spending sleepless nights, trotting across the globe in search of solutions to the problems created by the PF’s administration.His background can tell you that he is not a person who can be driven by excitement of jumping on a plane to visit the places he is visiting.Neither is he a person who can be incentivised by an allowance for traveling out.He is neither an extravagant nor a play party person.As a matter of fact, records still indicates that the man has never drawn a salary from the time he assumed office.

He is making economically radical decisions just to restore the dignity of this country.Zambians must appreciate that there are few leaders of his kind who make decisions based on the future generation and not based on the next general election date,sometimes even risking rejection from his own people.



The PF are busy boasting about their infrastructure projects, but the bitter truth is that the general citizens see these so-called PF’s legacy projects as nothing but painful remainders of how a government can create conduits of stealing from itself and it’s own people! Infrastructure projects offered an easy conduit for the PF to steal public resources more than rebuilding the economy.To rebuild the economy, especially a battered economy in negative growth rate to sustainable levels requires radical decisions from bold leaders…. it’s not for the faint hearted driven by political trappings.



How come that during the PF’s tenure, it’s government contracted excessive loans beyond acceptable limits,and yet during the same period,the government treasury became so broke that it started defaulting on its loan repayment obligations,but paradoxically, individuals who were in leadership positions together with those in the forefront of the PF’s activities, accumulated excessive wealthy during the same space???



Collectively, the PF members became more rich than the government they were running.It was common to find entire government departments like police stations, forest department, social welfare department and others without a single movable vehicle but when you visit private yards of PF members,you would find not less than three top-of-the-range vehicles.



Today President Hakainde Hichilema is changing that narrative.He’s provided a vehicle for project monitoring in each and every 156 constituencies,He is providing Zambia Police security vehicle to all district police stations across this country.



During their tenure,we were importing desks for our schools, today desks are being manufactured at district level.Yesturday we were entirely looking forward to foreign contractors to work on most of our infrastructures, but today our own citizens within our respective districts are constructing classroom blocks, mounting bridges, opening feeder roads.



Yes the PF might boast about grand projects like airports, but what they forgot was that any development that doesn’t touch the lives of the majority citizens is no development! A country can have state of the art airports, good tarred roads, five star hotels but as long as the people in that country are poor,then that country is poor.

I submit

Mupishi Jones

+260977480386