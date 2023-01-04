ZAMBIANS FEEL CHEATED BY UPND GOVT – MSONI

…as he urges President Hichilema to be honest in his dealings with the public

By Correspondent

ZAMBIANS are angry with the UPND leadership and it’s time for President Hakainde Hichilema begun to be honest with the citizens, All Peoples Congress (APC) leader Nason Msoni has charged.

Msoni a former UPND-Alliance partner, has observed that President Hichilema and his government are not being honest with the people of Zambia over their dealings.

He said citizens feel cheated that government has bamboozled them on the question of loadshedding.

“The national wide blackout experienced yesterday is unprecedented and is outright criminal conduct.This is not what citizens had bargained for in pursuing a regime change,” he said.

Msoni who dumped the UPND – Alliance after being betrayed said the UPND leadership should stop playing what he described as dirty games.

He said the UPND should stop selling power to South Africa, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in its power export agreement to mines in those countries and feed Zambia who are now experiencing total blackouts for over 20 hours in a day.

“We urge government to desist from playing dirty as citizens prepay for the services to the utility company. This means that citizens are in essence paying the utility company in advance and expect to receive a good service and value for their money. We think that it is exercising poor judgment on the part of government to deprive electricity from their own citizens in order to make profits by selling power to neighbouring countries,” he said.

He adds, “Government should consider the fate of the sole traders who desperately depend on electricity to make ends meet. We implore and urge government to be honest in its dealings with citizens when carrying out a program. When government promises six (6) hours of loadshedding it must be six hours and not 12 hours or 20 hours,” said Msoni.

He said it is therefore, impossible for citizens not to feel cheated by the behaviour and conduct of the government on the question of loadshedding.