ZAMBIANS HAVE MADE UP THEIR MINDS TO CHANGE GOVERNMENT – NYASULU



… calls on the opposition political parties to avoid “intra- opposition’ competition and fights.





LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2026



Citizens First Lusaka Mayoral aspiring candidate Victor Nyasulu says Zambians have made up their minds to change Government looking at the combined opposition results from the three recently held by – elections.





Speaking when he featured on the HK8 weekly conversation weekly program on KBN last night, Mr. Nyasulu said it is now time for the opposition to find a winning formula inorder to unseat the UPND in the August 2026 elections.





He said opposition political parties should now concentrate on explaining to Zambians why they are better than the UPND Government.





“We need to find a winning formula. A casual analysis of the three recently held by – elections indicate that all the opposition results put together was much more than what the UPND got. All these by – elections are saying what Zambians are saying, they have made up there minds, ” Mr. Nyasulu said.





And Mr. Nyasulu urged opposition political parties to avoid what he termed ‘intra – opposition’ fights and competition adding that the real competition should be with the UPND Government.





“I believe that Memorandum of Understandings among opposition political parties are very important, imagine a situation where all the aspiring opposition presidential candidates seat in one room and produce a single unified candidate and running mate,” Mr. Nyasulu said.





Meanwhile Mr. Nyasulu who is also former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency director general ssid he has every reason to have moved from the UPND to PF and now to Citizens First party adding that his loyalty belongs to what is good for Zambia.





“I am loyal to what is good for Zambia and Zambians ought not to worry. I think at a certain time solutions to our problems will be found and because of the dynamism of our politics and life, different parties are good for different times. The mistreatment I received from Government made me leave UPND, ” Mr. Nyasulu said.



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