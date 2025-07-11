ZAMBIANS must an File Injunction Against ECZ to Stop Implementation of ABIS — A Sophisticated Rigging Formula-NED

MBIANS must an File Injunction Against ECZ to Stop Implementation of ABIS — A Sophisticated Rigging Formula





Zambians must file an urgent injunction in the High Court to restrain the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) from implementing the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





We strongly oppose this sudden and unexplained move by ECZ, which we believe is not only premature and unconstitutional but also a deliberate attempt to institutionalize electoral fraud under the disguise of technology.





⚠️ ABIS Is a Rigging Formula, Not a Safeguard



While biometric systems can, in theory, support transparent elections, the current push by ECZ to implement ABIS without:

• A clear procurement process,

• Independent technical audits,

• Parliamentary oversight,

• Public stakeholder engagement, and

• A legal framework to protect biometric data,





exposes this system as a rigging formula in disguise. We view this as an elaborate and high-tech attempt to manipulate the voter register, disenfranchise opposition strongholds, and give the ruling party undue advantage in the 2026 elections.





❌ Why ABIS is Dangerous for Zambia Right Now:

1. It is unaudited and lacks transparency — Who supplied the system? What are the costs? Was there competitive bidding?

2. It lacks a legal framework — Zambia has no comprehensive Data Protection Act to safeguard citizens’ biometric data.

3. It is exclusionary — Thousands of rural and vulnerable voters could be disenfranchised due to fingerprint failures, poor documentation, or technical errors.

4. It is open to manipulation — Without oversight, ABIS can be programmed or manipulated to delete or duplicate voter records.



5. It is a cover-up for rigging — This rollout, coming quietly and without consultation, appears designed to entrench power, not protect democracy.





️ We Demand:

1. An immediate halt to the implementation of ABIS until after the 2026 elections.

2. A full audit and public report on how the system was procured, who funded it, and what safeguards are in place.

3. Broad-based consultation with all political parties, civil society, and digital rights advocates before any future implementation.



4. The passing of a comprehensive Data Protection Law to safeguard citizens’ biometric information.





 Our Warning to ECZ:



If ECZ continues to operate as a puppet of the ruling elite and not as a neutral, independent institution, we will mobilize all legal and democratic tools available to defend the sanctity of our elections. Zambia will not allow high-tech dictatorship in the name of electoral reform.





We call on the courts to protect democracy. We call on the people of Zambia to remain vigilant. And we call on the international community to monitor this alarming development closely.





Issued by:

Pumulo Situmbeko

New Era Democratic Party (NED)