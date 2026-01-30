ZAMBIANS SHOULD NEVER VOTE FOR BRIAN MUNDUBILE-LILLIAN MUTAMBO



In a social-media fight break-out , blogger Lillian Mutambo has threatened to wage war against Hon. Brian Mundubile who she has spent the last few weeks campaigning for.





This was after law maker and Copperbelt strong woman, Hon. Mulenga Kampamba wore a tshirt depicting BM8 and posted it on her page.





Lillian responded by reprimanding Hon. Kampamba that as a voter of Bill 7, she should stay away from Mundubile’s campaign.





Hon. Kampamba quickly issued a voice note telling off the blogger.





Lillian has responded by threatening to destroy both Tonse Alliance faction leader, Brian Mundubile and Kalulushi MP, Hon. Mulenga Kampampa.





She wrote;



“Someone to tell this finished umbilical cord useless cadre that I will also go live to talk about Brian Mundubile and herself and why zambians should never vote for Brian Mundubile……”