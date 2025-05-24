ZAMBIANS SHOULD WATCH OUT FOR SOME OPPOSITION LEADERS WHO WANT PRESIDENCY FOR REVENGE AND VENGEANCE – MAX  CHONGU

ZAMBIANS SHOULD WATCH OUT FOR SOME OPPOSITION LEADERS WHO WANT PRESIDENCY FOR REVENGE AND VENGEANCE

Change of Government is meant to usher in competent leadership that will focus on improving the welfare of our Nation and it’s citizenry.





I am not ashamed to say that some leaders in opposition seem to want PRESIDENCY for revenge or escalate vengeance that will not only retard development but enhance divisions in our country something that is definitely against my beliefs and principles.





Personally i have gone through mistreatment, trials and tribulations under the UPND GOVERNMENT but that was designed by God not to break me or make me a person to harbour hatred, revenge and vengeance but to make me grow more wiser so that should God bring me near the corridors of power i should not entertain nor allow innocent people to go through the pain, torment and torture i have passed through simply because of being in opposition.





As a people let’s have honest conversations and do a clinical introspection with regards to some opposition political leaders who exhibit traits of dictatorial tendencies that could be worse than what they are currently condemning under the UPND administration.





I urge those in alliance to seek for genuine unity of purpose that is meant to champion the national agenda in line with what majority citizens wants and not unity of convenience driven by pretence meant to champion personal interests at the expense of majority citizens interests.





You can’t have senior party officials rejoicing about the former head of state sickness as though you want him dead so that you propel your political aspirations to greater heights yet pretending to be championing a national agenda.





Opposition leaders must open eyes of wisdom, how can the Jehovah’s witnesses and Roman Catholic Church pretend to agree on principle that they will be worshiping together ?





Ideologies and beliefs are certainly different lest it’s a marriage of convenience in which one has seen an opportunity.





Wisdom demands for opposition political leaders to roll back the clock of time and see the relationship they had with some of these leaders ( When in Government ) then reflect on what they did to them with regards to businesses which will give them a clear picture of what to expect in future should they be the ones behind the steering wheel of our country as President.





We all want unity of purpose among opposition political party leaders but let it be genuine.



I remain,



Maxwell Chongu

CF NYC