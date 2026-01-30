ZAMBIANS STILL LOVE PF, THEY WILL VOTE FOR US IN AUGUST – NKANDU LUO
FORMER cabinet minister Nkandu Luo says the PF is confident of a political comeback this year because Zambians love it.
Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Luo said the bond between the party and Zambians is inseparable.
She stated that PF remains focused on positive energy and will keep avoiding negativity.
“In Zambia, we spend too much time on negative energies. When you ask if we, as PF. have lost hope, we say no. We believe in promoting positive energy. We have no intention to make ourselves miserable by dwelling on negativity,” Luo said.
Luo also reassured party supporters that the PF, known for its long-standing integrity, remains committed to its vision despite current challenges.
“PF is under siege, but we have our eyes on the ball. The person who will be president has already been chosen, and we are moving with the energy that our candidate will win,” she added.
“We know that the PF that had two presidents will be back to its people and deliver tangible results,” she stated.
Kalemba
Whom ever bewitched these chaps is very pawafu.
Zambians love UPND more and come August, 2026, they will vote for UPND for continuity and prosperity. Who would want his child to start learning from the floor? That stage is long gone and no one wants to go back. You were the Minister of Education when University meal allowances were withdrawn by PF and UPND brought them back. Do you think they can reject UPND and go back to PF? It’s not possible ba Professor. You guys in PF just prepare for crying, you will have a big funeral in August just after elections because you are going to lose badly.
Just look at the person talking very closely. The words are as scary as the appearance.
Ba Nkandu hide, you disperse votes.
This woman forgets that we now know that as Minister of Higher Education a contractor was paid to begin constructing a university and bearly nothing was done. Just last week another scandal was unearthed by the Minister of Finance.
You expect Zambians to vote back this kind of theft? Mayo with all that eduaction you have stop thinking Zambians are fools. Quietly enjoy the retirement that Zambians put you in….
One of the main reasons zambians rejected PF was this same man called nkandu Luo who had total lack of respect for the pipo just because he was picked as vice president by lungu. She still hasn’t learnt her lesson.