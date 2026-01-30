ZAMBIANS STILL LOVE PF, THEY WILL VOTE FOR US IN AUGUST – NKANDU LUO



FORMER cabinet minister Nkandu Luo says the PF is confident of a political comeback this year because Zambians love it.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Luo said the bond between the party and Zambians is inseparable.





She stated that PF remains focused on positive energy and will keep avoiding negativity.





“In Zambia, we spend too much time on negative energies. When you ask if we, as PF. have lost hope, we say no. We believe in promoting positive energy. We have no intention to make ourselves miserable by dwelling on negativity,” Luo said.





Luo also reassured party supporters that the PF, known for its long-standing integrity, remains committed to its vision despite current challenges.





“PF is under siege, but we have our eyes on the ball. The person who will be president has already been chosen, and we are moving with the energy that our candidate will win,” she added.





“We know that the PF that had two presidents will be back to its people and deliver tangible results,” she stated.



Kalemba