GOLD MEDALIST MUZALA SAMUKONGA CITIZENS APPRECIATION FUND

Update: 10.08.2022,7am

A. Airtel Line

LIFO (Last In First Out)

1. K120 Mupeta Chilekwa

2. K20 Kaunda James

3. K50 Musonda Catherine

4. K100 Nabuleze Chakawa

5. K10 Lesa Mubanga



6. K100 Mulenga Ray

7. K5 Zulu Richard

8. K50 Goma Margaret

9. K100 Nkoma Alized

10. K20 Katota Ntenje

11. K20 Kakoma Kevin



12. K102 Mweemba Kevin

13. K50 Banda Alfred

14. K50 Nguni Jacob

15. K500 Phiri Elliot

16. K500 Tope Franchescar

17. K1000 Mwaba Sydney (Dr)

18. K100 Mulenga M. Henry

19. K20 Zulu Steward

20. K100 Nacidze Mercy

21. K200 Chisenga Mwape



22. K20 Zimba Fanwell

21. K15 Nalumino Namakau

22. K100 Chishimba Kennedy

23. K50 Kapamba Oliver

24. K20 Mweene Mutinta

25. K300 Fwelu George

26. K12 Muntinta Charity



27. K30 Simpukile Hildah

28. K50 Nyirenda Florence

29. K50 Chisenga Martin

31. K10 Zulu Susan

32. K150 Banda Natmbose

Sub Total: K4,024

B. MTN Line

FIFO (First In First Out)

1. K50 Chiwala Jack

2. K105 Unkown ( 22-08-08, 13:33)

3. K200 Mwanza Dallon

4. K100 Kanyanga Joseph

5. K50 Chiwale Jack

6. K300 Mumeka M. Charlotte



7. K500 Cheelo Choolwe

8. K150 Assabu Theresa

9. K50 Mulobe Taulo

10. K500 Mwenya Davies

11. K1000 Ziwa Levison

12. K100 N’gona Morgan

13: K20 Mulwanda Walter

Sub Total: K3,125

C. OTHER PERSONAL PLEDGES

(In Aphabetical order)

1. Banda E. Jay, MP K5000

2. Chisenga Jean, MP K1,500

2. Chonde G. Saka, MP K5000

3. Mwila Golden, MP K2000

4. Sampa B. Miles, MP K5000

5. Zulu Munir, MP K5000

Sub Total: K23,500

D. COMPANY PLEDGES

1. K10,000 Sampay MasterCard

Sub Total: K10,000

Grand Total Thus Far: K40,648

‘Flying’ Muzala appreciation fund is still open for more contributions until Friday 12th August, 2022 at 12hrs when the final grand total will be made.

Contribute on

MTN : +260964007007

Airtel: +260979697332

For direct pledge, please call, text or Whatsup on either numbers above.

If wish to donate but remain unanimous or name not disclosed, please indicate so via text or otherwise.

May the hand that giveth be blessed. Contribute to the young man if able🙏🏽.

Zikomo to all that have contributed thus far🙏🏽

Together We Can

MBS10.08.2022, 7am