ZAMBIANS TURNING TO M’MEMBE FOR HOPE, SAYS ZIMBA



Ndola… Monday May 5, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) central committee member Kepson Zimba has described party president Dr Fred M’membe as a “voice of hope” for Zambia, saying the country needs visionary and principled leadership now more than ever.





In a statement, Zimba said Dr M’membe has continued to resonate with ordinary Zambians due to his consistent advocacy for social justice, equity, and economic empowerment.





“We are living in a time of great uncertainty and challenge. Zambians are increasingly looking to Dr Fred M’membe as a beacon of hope,” said Mr Zimba.



“He is a leader of vision and integrity. His commitment to uplifting the lives of the poor and marginalised is unwavering.”



Dr M’membe, who leads the Socialist Party, has in recent months sharpened his message around equitable resource distribution, sustainable development, and economic independence.





His party has called for a radical transformation of Zambia’s political economy to place citizens at the centre of national development.



Mr Zimba said Dr M’membe’s understanding of the struggles faced by ordinary citizens sets him apart from other political figures.





“He has consistently stood with the voiceless. He is not afraid to speak out on behalf of those who suffer in silence. Whether it is the abuse of workers, the neglect of rural communities, or the exploitation of national resources, Dr M’membe has been firm in his stance,” he said.





He added that under Dr M’membe’s leadership, the Socialist Party has outlined a clear plan to build an inclusive society anchored on justice, human rights, and economic self-sufficiency.



“He believes in a Zambia where wealth is not concentrated in the hands of a few, but shared fairly among all citizens,” Mr Zimba said.





“His focus on sustainable development and national unity is exactly what the country needs at this critical juncture.”



Dr M’membe, a lawyer, journalist and accountant, has increasingly positioned himself as a strong opposition voice, challenging neoliberal economic policies and advocating for a state-led model of development.





Mr Zimba urged Zambians to rally behind the Socialist Party’s vision, which he said reflects the aspirations of many who have been left behind in the country’s development agenda.



“The Socialist Party is not just about politics, it’s about building a just society. And with Dr M’membe at the helm, that vision is within reach,” said Mr Zimba.