ZAMBIANS URGED TO PRAY FOR SUCCESS OF BILL 7 DIALOGUE MEETING





Kasama Archbishop Ignatius Chama has called on Zambians to pray for the success of the dialogue meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema and the oasis forum this afternoon.





Speaking at the day of prayer rally on Bill 7 organized by the Oasis Forum at the pope square in Lusaka this morning, Bishop Chama said there is need for the country to place the process in God’s hands, seeking unity and peace.





He has urged the nation to restore its commitment to justice, goodness, and humility, guiding national laws and public life to protect the dignity and wellbeing of every person.





Bishop Chama has also encouraged citizens to seek god’s guidance as the dialogue continues, stressing that Zambia must rely on divine wisdom rather than confusion or conflict.





At the same event, Oasis Forum Chairperson Beauty Katebe has appealed to all parties in the dialogue meeting to approach the with openness and honesty.





The Oasis Forum will meet President Hichilema at state house this afternoon at 14:00 to discuss ongoing constitutional reforms.



PN