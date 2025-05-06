Zambians Urged to Tap Into Expanding Funding Opportunities – Haabazoka



Economist and business strategist Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka has called on Zambians to aggressively seize the growing number of funding opportunities aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and stimulating job creation.





In a newly published article, Dr. Haabazoka emphasized the importance of citizen-driven economic growth, urging individuals across the country to take advantage of government and private sector initiatives.





“Zambia is undergoing a wave of economic reform and citizen empowerment aimed at unlocking local entrepreneurial potential,” said Haabazoka. “The funding is there. The platforms are available. This is your time. This is our opportunity. Zambia needs us—not tomorrow, but today.”





Dr. Haabazoka highlighted several key funding sources, including the upscaled Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) initiatives, and sector-specific grants from ministries such as Youth, Agriculture, Commerce, and Community Development.





“The CDF, under President Hichilema’s government, is a revolutionary step. You can set up a skills training center funded by CDF-sponsored students, creating both revenue and impact,” he explained.







He also pointed to emerging angel investment networks, the e-Government Procurement System (e-GP) for SMEs, and opportunities in small-scale mining and agribusiness as viable avenues for wealth creation.





“Foreigners see the opportunities we ignore,” Haabazoka noted. “It’s time we take center stage in building businesses and creating jobs. GDP starts at household level.”





Haabazoka praised the leadership at CEEC and urged Zambians not to give up when faced with delays or rejections.



“Great entrepreneurs are not those who never failed, but those who refused to give up,” he stated.





Calling for collaboration and innovation, he encouraged citizens to form business networks, join cooperatives, and use digital platforms to access information and markets.





“Development should never be hindered by political divisions. Whether urban or rural, these opportunities belong to all Zambians,” he stressed.



May 06, 2025

By Edwin Daka

©️KUMWESU