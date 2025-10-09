ZAMBIANS WON’T FUND YOUR AMBITIONS, KABUSWE TELLS JOHN  SANGWA

ZAMBIANS WON’T FUND YOUR AMBITIONS, KABUSWE TELLS SANGWA



MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has told Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa that Zambians cannot fund his ambitions, arguing that the UPND and PF were not funded by foreigners.



Kabuswe has also advised Sangwa to abandon his “ka accent” and instead travel to the country’s remote areas and speak to the people normally.





On Tuesday, Sangwa said citizens should fund his campaign if they want him to stand for the presidency, as he believes campaigns should not be funded by external forces.





In an interview, Wednesday, Kabuswe said if Sangwa had presidential ambitions, he must be ready to mobilise resources.



He added that there was nothing wrong with getting help from foreigners who genuinely want to support with no strings attached.





“I don’t understand which world he is coming from because if you want Zambians to fund your ambition… Zambians cannot fund his ambitions, he must be ready if he has ambitions.

President HH ran UPND single-handedly for over 15 years; he was funding activities of the party and he was not being funded by foreigners, no. President HH has been a hard worker, a businessman and he used his own resources to run UPND for over 15 years. President Sata [was the] same, president Lungu, everyone. PF was run by its members as a family at the time, but anyway, I don’t want to talk about PF,” he said.





“As a party, you mobilise resources. How do you mobilise resources? You have to be creative; it’s not just about foreign funders. Even a foreign funder, if someone is a foreign funder and he genuinely wants to support your [party] without strings attached, why not? What is wrong with that? We have a lot of friends who are not Zambians who genuinely help me.

Can I refuse help because somebody lives in Congo? No, I can’t. I think he has a very strange understanding of Zambian politics. He’s the wrong guy to fit Zambian politics. He doesn’t understand what he’s doing. And he wants to go to other organisations. You can see that already somebody is thinking he is so marketable that any political party will just grab him and say, ‘come and stand for us’”.





Kabuswe also advised Sangwa not to go around the country with just his accent, but with a message.



“No, that’s not the way it works. Let him join a political party, go through the internal democratic processes of any political party, that’s the way it works. If not, let him form his own, that is the way it works.

So, I don’t want to really be talking about him, but let me tell you, he will lose wherever he will stand. Let him come, he will find us in the political field.

For you to be elected by Zambians, you have less than a year to go around the country, to go to places like… to go to all these places right across the country, to the remote parts, and he shouldn’t go with that ka accent of his; let him go there and talk to the people normally, not just speaking English in that accent,” said Kabuswe.



News Diggers