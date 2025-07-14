“Zambians Would Have Loved to See Late President Lungu Buried in Zambia”



By Timmy



The recent court case in South Africa regarding the burial of late President Edgar Lungu has sparked emotions among Zambians. Many would have loved to see the former President laid to rest in his home country, as a sign of respect and dignity.





The Lungu family’s decision to bury him in South Africa has raised questions about the role of government in such matters. However, the Zambian government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, has shown its commitment to repatriating the late President’s remains for burial in Zambia, in line with established protocols.





This move is seen as a respectful gesture towards the family and the Zambian people. It would have been a fitting tribute to the late President’s legacy to have him buried in his homeland, surrounded by his loved ones and the people he served.





The current President’s efforts to ensure the late President’s burial in Zambia demonstrate his commitment to upholding the dignity and respect due to his predecessor. Zambians appreciate President Hichilema’s efforts in this matter, and it is hoped that the issue will be resolved in a manner that respects the wishes of the family and the Zambian people.





