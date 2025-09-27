🇿🇲 EXPLAINER | Zambia’s 2026 Budget: Big Numbers, Big Questions



Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane tabled a K253.1 billion national budget for 2026, equal to 27.4 percent of GDP. It is the largest in Zambia’s history and the most domestically mobilized: K206.5 billion will come from tax revenue, with K12.1 billion from grants and K34.5 billion from borrowing. For the first time, Zambia is funding four-fifths of its spending from within. But behind the headline is a story of constraints.





What Domestic Mobilization Means



Domestic resource mobilization refers to how much of the budget government raises from taxes and local non-tax revenues rather than borrowing or aid. In Zambia’s case, 82 percent of the 2026 budget will be financed by domestic revenue. This is a historic level. It means less dependence on donors and external creditors, and more sovereignty in setting national priorities. But it also means the burden of taxation falls squarely on citizens and businesses. Every kwacha collected through VAT, PAYE, mining royalties, and corporate tax is what will drive schools, hospitals, and roads.





Why It Matters



High domestic mobilization is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it signals fiscal maturity. Countries that raise their own revenue are less vulnerable to donor conditions and foreign shocks. On the other hand, in a fragile economy, heavy domestic taxation risks choking consumption and squeezing small businesses. The IMF has praised Zambia for widening its tax net, but many traders in markets or SMEs feel they are being taxed into the ground while service delivery remains patchy.





Debt Still Heavy



Debt service is the single largest item, consuming K73.6 billion. K52 billion goes to domestic repayments and K21.7 billion to external creditors. That is more than one third of the budget. Even after restructuring 94 percent of external debt, costly Treasury bills and bonds issued between 2015 and 2021 now falling due are leaving little room for fresh investment. This is the fiscal iron wall government cannot ignore





Constituency Development Fund (CDF)



The CDF has been raised from K36.1 million to K40 million per constituency, bringing the total envelope to K6.2 billion. Since 2022, the fund has delivered 2,800 classrooms and 131 health posts. But the allocation formula remains flat. Lusaka Central, with 150,000 voters, still receives the same as remote areas with 30,000. Without reform to factor population and poverty, the increase risks deepening inequality rather than fixing it.





Energy: The Elephant in the Room



A new K500 million Electricity Fund has been introduced, including the Zambia–Tanzania interconnector and a five megawatt thermal plant in Lusaka. But the gap is vast. Drought cut hydro output by 40 percent, creating a shortfall of nearly 1,000 megawatts. Emergency imports are draining the treasury while exports continue under regional contracts. This contradiction fuels public anger. The fix is transparency. Publish quarterly data on imports, exports, and net balances. Without that, the public will see policy as spin, not substance.





Social Protection



Social protection has been allocated K15.7 billion, or 6.2 percent of the budget. Of this, K7.65 billion goes to the Social Cash Transfer, K1.03 billion to Cash-for-Work, and K1.5 billion to the Food Security Pack. Transfers remain unchanged at K800 per household and K1,200 for households with disabilities. The challenge is timeliness. If payments are delayed, the cushion collapses. Cash-for-Work in particular must evolve into a skills and employment ladder, not just temporary relief.





Education and Health



Education continues to dominate. Free education now covers 2.3 million children. Recruitment of 3,500 teachers and bursaries for 6,000 students is planned for 2026. Since 2022, over 28,000 students have benefited. But quality will depend on matching classrooms with teachers and timely funding. Health receives K6.4 billion for medicines and K953 million for equipment, alongside five new hospitals. After shortages in 2024 and 2025, this allocation responds to pressure, but the real test is whether drugs are consistently available on pharmacy shelves.





Agriculture Push



Agriculture has been given K15.5 billion, with K9.15 billion for the Farmer Input Support Programme, now expanded to all 116 districts. K2.1 billion is set aside for Strategic Food Reserves. Irrigation, veterinary services, and new drought-resistant seed projects are on the table. The ambition is bold: 10 million tonnes of maize, and one million tonnes each of wheat and soya by 2031. If logistics and trade policy lag, surplus risks turning into waste.





Elections and Governance



The 2026 general elections are budgeted at K1.19 billion. Unless ring-fenced, this will crowd out health and education spending. On governance, amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act and a new Medium-Term Revenue Strategy have been promised. These are important, but credibility will depend on whether political will holds during the campaign season.





The Bottom Line



This is Zambia’s biggest and most domestically financed budget yet. It signals fiscal strength but also exposes the risk of over-taxing a fragile economy. The weight of debt, the fragility of energy, and the rising cost of an election year leave little room for error. For ordinary citizens, the question is simple: will 2026 bring more power in their homes, more food on their tables, and more medicine in their clinics?



