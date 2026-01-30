ZAMBIA’S 2026 WAFCON TITLE BID: The Elephant In The Room

… Addressing The Barbra Banda & Racheal Kundananji Conundrum

From time to time, I would agree with Elite Ladies FC owner Oliver Shalala’s views on Zambian women football. Unfortunately, we both belong to the Threatre of Dreams crew in Zambia, but that’s a topic for another day.

Today, my memory is jolted by the comments he made after the Copper Queens were humiliated 5-0 by Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Oliver didn’t name names, but those who are keen followers of the Zambian game knew what he was talking about – the Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji conundrum.

Not a direct quote, Oliver said something like until we accept that one of the biggest problem in the Copper Queens is the subtle yet volatile combination between Barbra & Kundananji,

positive results will be far fetched – it’s by happenstance that it sometimes works.

Less than 50 days before the tournament, I want to touch on this issue so that we all move in tandem and ensure the Copper Queens’ ultimate goal is solely fixed on the title.

In the history of Zambian women’s soccer, we have never produced such a talented team. Granted, there are a few departments that must be strengthened. But it’s safe to say, this is our Golden Generation in women’s football.

So winning the WAFCON & going to the FIFA 2027 World Cup as well as making a strong statement at the Loss Angeles 2028 Olympics should be the target.

Beyond these three competitions, the Golden Generation will have completed its life cycle and begin responding to its disintegration.

So, let’s not take chances. It’s now or never. And it’s good the team is already in camp.

Having discussed with a lot of people, it’s important that coach Nora Hauptle takes the bull by its horn. She, too, must not allow the elephant in the room to morph into a barrier that will hamper development.

If it means benching either Barbra or Kundananji in the interest of the team – this must happen. If their chemistry does not seem to properly coordinate on a given game, Nora must be bold to make decisions and substitute either of them.

By the time WAFCON kicks off, Barbra would not have played competitive football for slightly over six months due to injury. She would have had only a month of training. Being an exceptional player she is, she still can make it back to average form, but not her level best.

Nora will have to make a decision to pick Barbara based on her form. She’s in not so much a different situation as Ochumba Oseke Lubandji who is also recovering from injury.

In 2023 (2002), Zambia reached the last four and earned a spot at the FIFA World Cup without Barbra and Kundananji – it’s doable. But I am not suggesting they should be dropped. Both are a vital part of the team and on their day, they can deliver wonders.

But it must dawn on them that they play for each other, and no player is bigger than the team – this is very important for the country to win honors.

The business of behaving like ba ngoshe babili in the same room must come to an end, and if such conduct rears its head anywhere near the team, action must be taken. Team spirit, good attitude will be cardinal.

My appeal, too, is to the government to start liquidating whatever is owed to the girls.

FAZ must compile the full amounts from as far back as the last Olympics to now and show they are on top of things with the allowances for the team. Everything must be on point.

In that way, we should be strong contenders for the title.

Best wishes Copper Queens