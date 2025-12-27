ZAMBIA’S AFCON DREAMS EXPOSE A PAINFUL TRUTH — WE ARE NOT READY!



Kumwesu Opinion || The Chipolopolo dream at the 2025/26 AFCON is fast turning into a harsh footballing reality. After settling for a second consecutive draw against Comoros, Zambia’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages are hanging by a thread and if we are being honest, the journey looks set to end at the group stage.





Credit must be given where it is due. Interim coach Moses Sichone deserves commendation for managing to secure two draws under immense pressure. However, football is not about effort alone; it is about quality, depth, strategy, and execution. That is where Zambia is painfully lacking.





For years, we have lived on the emotional glory of 2012 AFCON success, using nostalgia to mask the glaring reality of today Zambia currently lacks quality footballers capable of competing at the highest level. What we have taken to AFCON is simply not good enough. These players have heart, yes, but heart without excellence is not enough in modern football.





Chipolopolo today looks like a team without identity, without creativity, and without killers in attack. The spark is gone. The fear factor is gone. Opponents no longer respect the badge; they see a struggling side hanging on to hope.





So, where do we go from here?



The answer is painful but necessary: BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD.



Zambia needs a complete football reset. We must stop glorifying average performances. We must invest in serious player development, grassroots football, strong youth structures, and a modern football philosophy. The FAZ must take accountability. Coaches must be given proper support. Players must be pushed to compete in elite environments. Sentiment must give way to performance.





Chipolopolo is not finished but as things stand, we are not a continental powerhouse. We are rebuilding, and rebuilding requires honesty.



The sooner we accept that, the sooner we can begin to rise again.



KUMWESU OPINION ARTICLE ©️ KUMWESU | December 27, 2025