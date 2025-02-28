“ZAMBIA’S BORDER SECURITY AND THE SEER1’S WARNING: A CALL TO ACTION”



A recent prophecy(PUZZLE ) by Nigerian self-proclaimed prophet SEER1 has sparked concern among Zambians. On February 16, SEER1 claimed that Zambia’s government should prepare to defend its borders, as a neighboring country allegedly plans to take a piece of Zambian territory. While the authenticity of the prophecy is uncertain,But remember that not so long ago seer on was camping with the opposition, so he knows exactly what he is talking about. It was not a prophecy but a puzzle or a parable he was communicating to zambians .it highlights the importance of Zambia’s border security and the need for vigilance of the opposition in Zambia.





Zambia’s rich mineral resources, including gold, have attracted significant attention in recent years. The country’s geology reveals that gold deposits are widespread, making it a prime target for foreign investors and potentially even neighboring countries. This raises concerns about the security of Zambia’s borders and the potential for external interference.





Historically, Zambia’s first Republican president, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, was cautious about disclosing the country’s mineral deposits, fearing external exploitation. This caution is still relevant today, as richer countries may seek to take advantage of Zambia’s resources.





In light of SEER1’s prophecy( puzzle or parable) and the ongoing gold rushes in Zambia, it is crucial for the Good government to take proactive measures to secure the country’s borders and protect its resources. This includes enhancing intelligence gathering, monitoring the activities of foreign investors, and end iregal sale of precious stones like Gold, and ensuring that the country’s mineral resources are exploited in a transparent and accountable manner.





As Zambians, it is essential to be aware of these developments and to demand that our good government takes concrete steps to safeguard the country’s interests. By doing so, we can prevent potential external threats and ensure that Zambia’s resources are utilized for the benefit of its citizens. As Zambian citizens we will stand with president Hakainde Hichilema and not allow confusion in our country.









WAGON MEDIA