Zambia’s Broken Justice: How Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba Has Divided the Nation Into Those Under the Law and Those Above It



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Zambia, like many nations, has long prided itself on being a country of laws—where the rule of law is supposed to be applied equally to all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations, economic standing, or social status. However, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, an alarming and undeniable shift has occurred: we now have two distinct classes of citizens in Zambia. There are those who are subjected to the law, and then there are those who are exempted, existing above it. This troubling divide is largely the result of the actions and policies driven by Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba, whose tenure has emboldened a culture of selective justice.





Under Musamba’s stewardship, Zambia’s justice system has been co-opted to protect the powerful while punishing critics and opposition members. The clearest beneficiaries of this system are officials of the United Party for National Development (UPND), who enjoy immunity from prosecution, even when there is clear evidence of wrongdoing.





The Emerging Two-Tiered System of Citizenship



In any functioning democracy, justice must be impartial, blind to social standing or political connections. In Zambia, however, the distinction between the ordinary citizen and those connected to the UPND government has become glaring. Ordinary citizens face swift, often harsh, legal action for minor infractions, while UPND-affiliated individuals appear above the law, shielded from accountability by state institutions. The role of IG Musamba in facilitating this uneven application of justice cannot be overlooked.





The claim that “you are on your own” when you break the law, repeated by President Hakainde Hichilema as a supposed reassurance of impartiality, has proven to be a myth. The truth is far more troubling: UPND officials are never on their own. The system bends over backwards to protect them from the very consequences it ruthlessly imposes on others.





False Assurances vs. Reality



President Hichilema’s promises of impartial justice have been betrayed by actions that prove otherwise. Despite public assurances that no one is above the law, high-profile cases involving UPND officials have been met with silence, inaction, or brazen interference to protect political allies. These incidents are not isolated—they are symptomatic of a government that treats justice as a tool for political control.





A Case Study of Impunity in Action: The Kawana-Matembo-Masebo Scandal



A clear example of this selective justice can be found in the Hon. Emmanuel Banda abduction case, where leaked audio recordings exposed senior government officials pressuring him to exonerate his alleged abductors. In the recordings, Permanent Secretaries Thabo Kawana and Matembo, alongside Hon. Sylvia Masebo, were heard blatantly interfering in the case, urging Hon J J Banda to drop accusations against UPND operatives who had allegedly abducted and brutalized him.





Despite the undeniable evidence of direct political interference and abuse of power, no legal action was taken against these senior officials. Instead of an impartial investigation, Zambians were subjected to a spectacle of press briefings where the implicated officials brazenly exonerated themselves. This is not justice.

In a democracy governed by the rule of law, press briefings do not substitute due process. The fact that Kawana, Matembo, and Masebo could simply declare their innocence in front of cameras, rather than face an independent inquiry, highlights the extent to which the justice system has been compromised. If an ordinary Zambian were caught interfering in a criminal investigation, they would face swift and severe legal consequences. Yet, for the ruling elite, public relations stunts suffice as justice.





The Bruce Kanema Incident and the Pattern of Protection



This case is not unique. It follows a now-familiar pattern of impunity where political affiliation determines the outcome of legal matters. Bruce Kanema, a UPND official, made inflammatory threats against former President Edgar Lungu in a widely circulated video. Despite public outrage and clear grounds for prosecution, no action was taken against him. Instead, individuals who spoke out against Kanema were subjected to the full weight of the law. The selective application of justice under Inspector General Musamba’s leadership is deliberate, systemic, and dangerous.





The Cost of Divided Justice



When political elites are shielded from the consequences of their actions, the very foundation of society erodes. Public trust in institutions wanes, social cohesion weakens, and the rule of law collapses into rule by privilege. A legal system that protects the powerful while punishing the powerless breeds inequality, resentment, and instability. This is the perilous path Zambia now walks.





IG Graphael Musamba, as the country’s chief law enforcement officer, bears direct responsibility for enabling this culture of impunity. His tenure has marked a clear departure from justice and accountability, turning the police service into an instrument of political favoritism rather than a defender of public order.





Conclusion: Restoring Justice and Accountability



Zambia’s future hinges on reclaiming the rule of law. The division of citizens into those under the law and those above it must end. No official—no matter how senior or politically connected—should be immune from investigation or prosecution. Justice must be seen and applied impartially, with clear consequences for interference and corruption.





The Kawana-Matembo-Masebo incident is a stark reminder of how far Zambia has strayed from justice. Holding press briefings to declare innocence is not justice. Shielding political allies from prosecution is not justice. True justice demands accountability, impartial investigations, and consequences for abuse of power. Until these principles are restored, Zambia’s democracy will remain in peril, weakened by the very forces meant to protect it.



The people of Zambia must demand better. Equality before the law is not a privilege—it is a right.