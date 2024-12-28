Zambia’s Development Stalled: Prof. Chirwa’s Vision Exposes Apathy and Incompetence



At the 2024 International Multi-Disciplinary Conference, renowned academic and engineer Professor Clive Chirwa laid bare Zambia’s crippling dependence on foreign aid and the blatant mismanagement of local resources. His call for innovation, education reform, and self-reliance should have been a wake-up call to a nation seemingly hell-bent on stagnation. Instead, it highlighted the stark reality of a country drowning in bureaucracy, corruption, and empty rhetoric.





In a scathing critique, Prof. Chirwa condemned Zambia’s tragic reliance on exporting raw materials, particularly copper, while failing to add any real value to these resources. “Africa produces raw materials worth billions but exports almost all of them,” he pointed out. While this statement is hardly new, it remains painfully true as Zambia continues to export copper, one of the world’s most valuable metals, with little to show for it. The government, rather than tapping into the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to bolster domestic industries, seems more concerned with lining the pockets of foreign corporations than empowering Zambians. The professor’s remarks only served to underline how far Zambia is from capitalizing on its own wealth.





Equally damning was his criticism of the education system. Prof. Chirwa lamented the failure of Zambia’s schools and universities to equip students with the skills necessary for innovation. He was blunt: “Our education system is producing graduates who cannot drive the change needed for national development.” It’s a truth that no one in power seems to acknowledge. Zambia’s education system has long been a breeding ground for mediocrity, a system that churns out graduates with outdated knowledge and no real-world problem-solving capabilities. It is no surprise that the country remains stuck in poverty while the rest of the world moves forward.





Prof. Chirwa’s suggestion that Zambia could transform itself into a hub of innovation, industrial growth, and economic empowerment was an inspiring one, but it was hard not to view it as a futile plea to a government more interested in maintaining its grip on power than in creating real change. “The solutions to our problems are within us,” he declared. Yet, Zambia’s political elites seem intent on ignoring these solutions, instead choosing to perpetuate a system of corruption, cronyism, and mismanagement. The idea that Zambia’s future could lie in local talent, as Chirwa proposed, feels like a pipe dream when the government continues to sell out the country’s resources to foreign interests without a second thought for its people.





His call for value-added industries, especially in the copper sector, was equally necessary but painfully overdue. Zambia could easily process its own copper into products like copper wire and advanced materials, keeping the wealth within the country. Instead, the political class continues to prioritize short-term gains from foreign investment, ignoring the long-term potential of domestic industries. Prof. Chirwa’s suggestions were a reminder of what could be, but one can’t help but wonder: when will the powers that be finally wake up and act?





While the conference provided an important platform for discussion, the ugly truth is that Zambia has been talking about reform and development for decades with very little to show for it. In the end, Prof. Chirwa’s keynote was just another in a long line of speeches full of promise but lacking in tangible results. The government’s failure to implement anything close to the necessary reforms is appalling.





Zambia’s future, as Prof. Chirwa pointed out, lies in the hands of its people. However, the sad reality is that Zambia’s leadership, from the highest office to the bureaucratic ranks, seems more focused on self-preservation than on securing a prosperous future for its citizens. Until those in power are willing to break free from the cycle of incompetence, corruption, and dependence, Zambia’s development will remain a distant fantasy. Time is running out.



