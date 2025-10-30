ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY: ENCOURAGING PROGRESS FOR HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES



…Zambia’s annual inflation slowed to 11.9 percent in October 2025, down from 12.3 percent in September…





This means that while prices are still increasing, they are doing so at a slower pace. The main drivers of this moderation were smaller increases in both food (14.1 percent vs 14.6 percent) and non-food (8.7 percent vs 9.0 percent) categories.





For citizens, this signals that the cost of basic needs—meal-meal, fish, chicken, household goods, transport—has begun to stabilize, helping families plan their monthly budgets with more certainty.





Why it matters:



Lower inflation protects the value of people’s incomes.



It helps farmers, traders, and small businesses forecast their input costs better.



It shows that the Government’s reforms in fiscal management and food-supply coordination are working.





…ZAMBIA’S TRADE WITH THE WORLD EXPANDS BY OVER 18 PERCENT…



Between January and September 2025, Zambia’s total international merchandise trade reached K 489.1 billion, compared with K 414.2 billion in the same period 2024—an 18.1 percent increase.





Exports accounted for nearly K 245 billion, dominated by road transport (94 percent share), while imports and export volumes rose across key sectors such as copper, agriculture, and manufactured goods.





Why it matters:



– Strong trade growth means more foreign-exchange earnings, which strengthens the Kwacha.



– It supports jobs in mining, transport, manufacturing, and logistics.





– It reflects Zambia’s growing competitiveness and improved regional and global market access.





The Bigger Picture – Stability Meets Opportunity



The declining inflation and rising trade flows together paint a story of renewed economic momentum.

When the cost of living steadies and exports grow, both consumers and producers benefit—creating a virtuous cycle of investment, production, and employment.





Message to citizens:



Zambia’s economy is steadily regaining its balance. Every shopkeeper, farmer, transporter, and student has a role in sustaining this progress—through productivity, innovation, and collective resolve.



(Source: Zambia Statistics Agency, “The Monthly,” Vol. 271, October 2025)