ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY IS AS GOOD AS NONEXISTENT- HON NAKACHINDA

…says that the country’s democracy is under threat in the new dawn government .

Lusaka, Thursday 7th April 2022(Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakachinda has said that Zambia’s economy is as good as nonexistent ever since the UPND took over the governance of the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Nakachinda said barely 8 months of the UPND governance, the country’s economy is a national disaster as the cost of living has become extremely high for an ordinary citizen to afford.

“And if you may recall, we told the Zambian people that soon they will come back to us to thank us for quickly pointing out that this government has no direction” Mr. Nakachinda said.

And the PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity said it is regrettable that the country’s democracy is under threat in the new dawn government.

He said that UPND government under Mr. Hichilema are using intimidating tactics to silence people who are critical to their way of running the country.

Mr. Nakachinda said that all Zambians are equal stakeholders and no one should be intimidated for expressing their freedom of expression.

“Zambia has always existed, but it looks Zambia was born the day HH was elected.

“We have had Presidents in the past, Presidents just like governments come and go, there shall surely be others and another is surely coming after HH is gone in 2026″, he added.

The PF Member of the Central Committee said that President Hichilema should not start blaming Zambians who are questioning him for failure to fulfill on his campaign promises.

He advised President Hichilema to learn from his Malawian counterpart who he said over promised and scored nothing which resulted in widespread demonstrations in that country.

“He swallowed his pride by first dissolving the cabinet and openly apologized to the Malawian people.

“We should not be shy to borrow the Bemba saying that ‘INSONI EBUNTU.’ nga naufilwa kuichefya,” Mr. Nakachinda said.

And commenting on the arrest of Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali, Mr. Nakachinda charged that his arrest his an indictment on President Hichilema.

He recalled that in 2015, while in opposition; Mr. Hichilema claimed that he used to receive copies of sensitive security intelligence briefs before the commander in chief President Lungu then and yet no one arrested him.

Mr. Nakachinda has appealed to the international community to take keen interest in what is happening in the country instead of only focusing in their business interests.