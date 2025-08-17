ZAMBIA’S ENERGY AND AGRICULTURE SECTORS PERFORMANCE RATING SCALE OF 1 TO 10 FROM (2021–2025) : PROGRESS, CHALLENGES, AND THE URGENT NEED FOR REFORM.





By: Engineer Bornface Zulu

Date:15-08-2025



From 2021 to 2025, Zambia has made visible progress in both the energy and agriculture sectors. These two areas are the backbone of our economy and daily life. They are deeply connected—when one thrives, the other follows. But when one struggles, the effects ripple across the country.





As someone who has worked closely with both government and private sector players, I’ve seen the real changes on the ground. I’ve also seen the gaps that still need urgent attention.





*Energy Sector: Progress and Pressure*

Zambia’s energy sector has improved. We’ve seen more solar projects, better rural electrification, and stronger private sector involvement. The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has given us a roadmap for future development. And the emergency electricity tariff introduced by government helped stabilize ZESCO’s finances and reduce load shedding.





But this emergency tariff—while helpful in the short term—is not sustainable in the long run. It was meant to be a temporary fix, not a long-term solution. Over-relying on it may stress the economy. It has made electricity more expensive for some households and small businesses, and it has discouraged some foreign investors who fear unpredictable pricing.





We need a proper mitigation measure to replace the emergency tariff. One that balances affordability with sustainability. One that protects the poor but also attracts investment.

On a scale of 1 to 10, I rate the energy sector at 6. We’ve made progress, but we’re not yet secure. Yes we’ve implemented some policies that create an enable environment such as the open access policy and net metering but these however do not really ensure zambia’s energy security without the cost reflective tariffs





*Agriculture Sector: Growth and Gaps*



In agriculture, we’ve seen improvements in input distribution through the e-voucher system. Aquaculture has grown, and farm block development has attracted some private investment. There’s more awareness of climate-smart farming, and some irrigation projects have helped farmers adapt to changing weather.





But challenges remain. Climate change has hit hard—droughts and floods have reduced yields. Mechanization is still low, and many farmers rely on outdated tools. Policy inconsistency—like sudden export bans—has made agribusiness risky.





I rate the agriculture sector at 6.5. There’s momentum, but we need deeper reforms.



*Energy and Agriculture: A Shared Destiny*



These two sectors are tightly linked. Farmers need electricity for irrigation, storage, and processing. Agro-processing industries need stable power to operate. And rural electrification improves education, health, and productivity.





When energy is weak, agriculture suffers. When agriculture is weak, food prices rise, poverty deepens, and national development slows.



Together, these sectors shape Zambia’s quality of life. They determine whether families eat well, whether children study under light, and whether communities grow or stagnate.





*Cost-Reflective Tariffs: A Necessary Reform*



Moving to cost-reflective tariffs is essential. It means setting electricity prices that reflect the true cost of generation and distribution. This will help ZESCO become financially stable and attract private investment.





Positive effects:

– More reliable electricity

– More investment in new power projects

– Better service and grid expansion

– Encourages energy efficiency





Negative effects:

– Higher costs for poor households and small farmers

– Risk of public resistance

– Possible rise in food prices due to higher production costs





How to manage the impact:

– Introduce lifeline tariffs for low-income users

– Offer targeted subsidies for productive users like farmers and agro-processors

– Roll out changes gradually

– Educate the public on long-term benefits





*The Emergency Tariff: Time to Transition*



The emergency tariff helped Zambia avoid deeper energy crises. It stabilized ZESCO, reduced load shedding, and gave breathing room to the sector. But it came at a cost.





It increased electricity bills, stressed household budgets, and made Zambia less attractive to foreign investors. It also created uncertainty in project planning and slowed down long-term development.





Now is the time to transition. Government must replace the emergency tariff with a well-designed, fair, and sustainable pricing model. One that protects the vulnerable, supports growth, and builds investor confidence.





*Final Thoughts: What We’ve Learned*



From 2021 to 2025, Zambia has made real progress. We’ve seen new projects, better policies, and more private sector involvement. But we’ve also faced droughts, financial stress, and policy setbacks.





The road ahead requires bold decisions. We must reform tariffs, invest in climate-smart agriculture, and ensure that policies are consistent and inclusive. If government and private sector work together—with clear goals and strong public support—Zambia can achieve energy security and food sufficiency.





And when we do, every Zambian will feel the difference—in their homes, on their farms, and in their future. Destiny*



