Zambia’s Fertilizer Deal with OCP Africa, A Boost for the Ordinary Zambian



Zambia’s latest Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OCP Africa, signed on May 6, 2025, is more than a high-level agreement it’s a turning point for thousands of ordinary Zambians whose lives depend on agriculture. The partnership promises affordable fertilizer, new jobs, and a stronger path to food security.





At the core of this agreement is the construction of a 600,000-ton-per-year fertilizer blending plant, along with green ammonia production and a secure phosphate supply. These initiatives will drastically reduce Zambia’s dependence on imported fertilizer, cutting costs for farmers and ensuring year-round access to high-quality inputs





For many small-scale farmers, fertilizer prices have been a major barrier to productivity. Imported products are often expensive and not suited to specific soil needs. Through this MoU, local production will allow for customized blends that match Zambia’s diverse soil types boosting yields and saving farmers money.





The impact goes beyond crops. With more than 1,000 direct jobs expected from the new plant and supporting facilities, the agreement opens doors for rural youths, skilled technicians, transporters, and agro-dealers. It’s an opportunity to link agriculture to employment in a meaningful way.





“This isn’t just about fertilizer; it’s about people,” said IDC CEO Cornwell Muleya. “It’s about turning plans into real impact for families and communities across Zambia.” He emphasized the urgency of implementation and IDC’s commitment to transforming promises into progress.





And Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo Phiri echoed the sentiment, calling the deal a “milestone” for sustainable agricultural development. He highlighted the inclusion of a national soil mapping program, which will support precision farming and ensure that farmers apply the right fertilizer at the right time.



In addition to infrastructure and inputs, the agreement includes training and knowledge exchange through demonstration farms and capacity-building programs. Zambian farmers will learn new techniques, backed by Moroccan agricultural expertise, to improve crop care and maximize harvests.





This partnership supports Zambia’s broader Vision 2030 goal of becoming a regional agricultural powerhouse. By making farming more productive and less dependent on imports, the country is taking clear steps toward food security, export potential, and industrialisation.





For the everyday Zambian, especially those in rural areas. This MoU offers hope. Hope for better harvests, decent jobs, lower costs, and a future where agriculture is not just survival, but a pathway to prosperity.



May 7, 2025

