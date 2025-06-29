Zambia’s Foreign Reserves Hit Highest Point in a Decade!

Zambia’s Foreign Reserves Hit Highest Point in a Decade!📈


In 2014, Zambia’s foreign exchange reserves peaked at just over $3.1 billion. Since then, we’ve seen ups and downs — from $2.7B in 2016 to about $3.0B in 2020.



But here’s the game changer:

1. In October 2024, our reserves hit a historic high of $4.17 billion!
2. As of May 2025, the reserves have hit the all high $4.5 billion representing 6 months import cover.


That’s real progress.

Why does this matter? Because strong reserves:

✅ Protect the Kwacha
✅ Support debt repayments
✅ Stabilize the economy
✅ Boost investor confidence

Let’s give credit where it’s due:



prudent fiscal policy, debt restructuring, and IMF-backed reforms are helping Zambia regain its financial footing.


Well done President Hakainde Hichilema and your Financial and Economics Team

