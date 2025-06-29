Zambia’s Foreign Reserves Hit Highest Point in a Decade!📈
In 2014, Zambia’s foreign exchange reserves peaked at just over $3.1 billion. Since then, we’ve seen ups and downs — from $2.7B in 2016 to about $3.0B in 2020.
But here’s the game changer:
1. In October 2024, our reserves hit a historic high of $4.17 billion!
2. As of May 2025, the reserves have hit the all high $4.5 billion representing 6 months import cover.
That’s real progress.
Why does this matter? Because strong reserves:
✅ Protect the Kwacha
✅ Support debt repayments
✅ Stabilize the economy
✅ Boost investor confidence
Let’s give credit where it’s due:
prudent fiscal policy, debt restructuring, and IMF-backed reforms are helping Zambia regain its financial footing.
Well done President Hakainde Hichilema and your Financial and Economics Team
They dont like to hear such stories.People like Membe and pf thieves its bad news to them