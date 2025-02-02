Zambia’s GBV Crisis Worsens as Cases Rise, NGOCC Calls for Urgent Action.



The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has raised alarm over the rising cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Zambia, calling for urgent and decisive action from both the government and society. The latest report from the Zambia Police Victim Support Unit (VSU) shows a 5% increase in GBV cases in the fourth quarter of 2024, with 12,378 incidents recorded, up from 11,746 in the same period in 2023.





Speaking in a statement released on Friday, NGOCC Executive Director Anne Mbewe-Anamela expressed deep concern over the figures, emphasizing that the majority of victims continue to be women and girls, who accounted for 77.3% (9,563 cases) of the reported incidents. “These statistics show that GBV remains one of Zambia’s biggest challenges,” she said. “This is even worse for the women and girls who are clearly more impacted.”





Despite awareness campaigns and advocacy efforts, GBV cases remain stubbornly high, with the fourth quarter of 2024 recording the highest number of cases in the entire year. The period also coincided with the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, raising questions about the effectiveness of awareness initiatives. While acknowledging that increased reporting could have contributed to the spike, Mbewe-Anamela said the situation remains dire. “While we call for concerted efforts in combating this public enemy, this statistical evidence highlights the need for extra efforts towards protecting women and girls,” she stressed.





NGOCC has also called on men to take a more active role in ending GBV, given that statistics show they are the primary perpetrators. “Given that most perpetrators are men, NGOCC sends out a clarion call to the men in the country to rise and take the lead in the fight against GBV,” Mbewe-Anamela stated. “We challenge the men to be deliberate in creating an environment of co-existence and dialogue in every instance that provokes Gender-Based Violence.” She, however, acknowledged that women too have been involved in some GBV cases, stressing that responsibility for change lies with everyone.





The organization has further urged the government to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks to combat GBV, particularly through the review of the Anti-GBV Act No. 1 of 2011. “We urge the Government to expedite the review of the Act, whose progressive proposals will go a long way in curbing GBV,” Mbewe-Anamela said. She also called for an increase in GBV fast-track courts across the country to ensure victims receive timely justice. “There is also a need to increase GBV fast-track courts in the country,” she added.





One major issue raised by NGOCC is the lack of disaggregated data on GBV victims with disabilities, which it says is critical for effective and inclusive intervention strategies. “Disaggregated data is the cornerstone of any development effort as it fosters informed and inclusive interventions,” Mbewe-Anamela noted. “We urge the Zambia Police VSU to account for GBV victims among persons with disabilities to ensure interventions are better informed and more inclusive.”





As GBV cases continue to rise, NGOCC is calling for more government resources to be allocated towards enhancing GBV infrastructure, improving reporting mechanisms, and strengthening case management. “We further urge the Government to give GBV the utmost attention it deserves by allocating more resources towards enhancing infrastructure, reporting, and case management,” Mbewe-Anamela stated. While some progress has been made, she said, more decisive action is needed. “While we have made some progress, it is clear that much more needs to be done,” she emphasized.



The latest GBV figures have reignited concerns over Zambia’s response to gender-based violence, with critics arguing that awareness campaigns alone are not enough.



Kumwesu February 2, 2025