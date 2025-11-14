Zambia’s Hichilema becomes latest African leader to open door for  Sir Wicknell Chivayo

Zambia’s Hichilema becomes latest African leader to open door for Chivayo



LUSAKA – Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo on Thursday met Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema at State House in Lusaka, where he said they discussed renewable energy and infrastructure development.





Chivayo, who has built a reputation as a politically connected “tenderpreneur” and extravagant car-giver, is a polarising figure at home, but African leaders continue to roll out the red carpet for him.



Posting on X after the meeting, Chivayo said Hichilema spoke passionately about Zambia and Zimbabwe’s shared history and the need to deepen economic cooperation between the two neighbours.





We discussed the challenges being experienced in Zambia’s energy sector, especially the suppressed power generation at Kariba North due to adverse hydrological conditions. I was thoroughly impressed by President Hichilema’s appreciation of renewable energy project funding models and his commitment to partner with the private sector,” Chivayo said.





Hichilema is due in Harare on Friday for the Zimbabwe–Zambia Trade and Investment Conference, where the two governments are expected to promote cross-border investment and infrastructure projects.





Chivayo has leveraged his close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to secure access to several African leaders, among them Kenya’s William Ruto, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu, Malawi’s Arthur Peter Mutharika, Nigeria’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mozambique’s Daniel Chapo and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.





His growing international profile contrasts sharply with controversy at home, where he is viewed as a key beneficiary of opaque state contracts. His company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, was awarded a US$172 million tender to build a 100MW solar power plant in Gwanda, but the project collapsed despite the state power utility ZESA advancing him over US$5 million.





The fallout led to fraud charges being filed against Chivayo but he was acquitted, and the High Court recently ruled in his favour in the dispute, compelling ZESA to go through with the contract, or pay Chivayo damages to the tune of $25 million.





Chivayo is believed to be working with Chinese investors pursuing opportunities in renewable energy and road construction across Africa.

