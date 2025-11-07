ZAMBIA’S OPPOSITION: ALLIANCES OF CONVENIENCE OR COALITIONS OF CHAOS?



The political theatre in Zambia has once again taken on a familiar rhythm — alliances forming and breaking faster than a game of musical chairs, and armchair critics suddenly auditioning for the presidency. It’s both amusing and exasperating to watch former “observers” now announcing presidential ambitions as if leadership were a hobby.





In truth, the opposition has been behaving like a serpent that devours itself — “icishishi iciilya icine,” as Bemba wisdom goes, or as the Lozi might say, “sikokwani sesiicha isali sona sinosi.” These proverbs capture perfectly the self-consuming tendencies of Zambia’s opposition landscape, where ambition often overshadows unity.





At the heart of this drama lies the endless creation and collapse of political alliances. The latest to make headlines involves constitutional lawyer John Sangwa, who has teamed up with Golden Party of Zambia leader Silavwe Jackson and Dolika Banda — whose claim to leadership seems inspired more by lineage than experience.





Zambians, however, are no fools. They can easily distinguish between genuine contenders and political chancers — and are known to reject the latter with befitting contempt.





When the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) was launched, it arrived with pomp and optimism. The opposition camp even changed its greetings on social media to “Mwa UKA!” But as quickly as it rose, UKA imploded — greed, ego, and ambition tearing it apart. Silavwe, Chishala Kateka of the NHP, and Sakwiba Sikota, in a scene reminiscent of a political soap opera, sidelined former President Edgar Lungu, leaving UKA leaderless.





Meanwhile, Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe, who once dismissed the idea of alliances, soon reversed course after realizing his political influence was far from what he had imagined. Ironically, he brands himself a “kingmaker” yet has failed to make himself king — but that’s a story for another day.





After UKA’s collapse, came Tonse, and the greetings once again changed — “Tili Tonse!” But the unity proved superficial. Now, the same partners report each other to the police for cybercrimes and identity theft. When law enforcement acts, they cry foul like footballers disputing an offside call.





Today, Tonse exists largely in name. Its anchor party, the Patriotic Front (PF), remains without direction. Who leads it — Robert Chabinga, Brian Mundubile, Miles Sampa, or Given Lubinda? No one seems certain. With elections fast approaching, only those preparing to lose would align themselves with such disarray. Perhaps this explains why Pastor Peter Chanda recently withdrew his NCP after what he described as “deep reflection and prayer.”





Then comes the Opposition United Front, reportedly the brainchild of Dr. M’membe. This is the same man who abandoned PF after Lungu’s rise to form the Rainbow Party with Wynter Kabimba, only for the duo to fall out spectacularly. From Rainbow to the Socialist Party, M’membe has seen a revolving door of allies: Fr. Frank Bwalya, Antonio Mwanza, Trymore Mweenda, and Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa — all came and went.





Most recently, Kelvin Kaunda, a key financier of the Socialist Party and once close ally, was ejected under unclear circumstances. One can’t help but wonder — when he was funding the party, did anyone question his source of wealth? Or is the problem simply that Dr. M’membe feels threatened by his growing influence?





The Opposition United Front, too, is now faltering. M’membe’s new allies — Sakwiba Sikota and Chishala Kateka — are themselves vying for leadership. Meanwhile, the Zambia We Want movement also seeks to steer the alliance. The result? Another coalition on the verge of collapse.





And then there’s the Movement for National Renewal (MNR) — perhaps the most comical of all. A coalition of three visionless opportunists: Sangwa, Banda, and Silavwe. Their alliance, critics say, was “brought in dead.” The only mystery left is who among them imagines they can lead.





As the 2026 General Election draw near, one truth stands out — the opposition’s biggest enemy isn’t the ruling party, but itself. Until ambition yields to discipline and unity, Zambians will continue watching this political circus with bemused detachment — knowing full well that not every alliance is built to last.



By Madalitso Sinkala



Ilelanga News. November 06, 2025.