A Government That Debates People Instead of Ideas Cannot Engineer Progress!



Zambia’s path to true development lies not in vilifying Binwell or Sangwa, but in engaging their ideas – the kind that speak to the nation’s soul and the struggles of its people.





By Mpandashalo Mwewa.



Lusaka, Oct. 12 – They say great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, and small minds discuss people. And, here we are – locked in a national debate over Binwell and Sangwa, while the real conversation that could liberate Zambia from its chains of underdevelopment gathers dust.





Someone ought to tell Hon. Kabuswe that the problem is not these men; it is a political culture that prefers gossip to governance, deflection to dialogue because in truth, both Mpundu and Sangwa have sounded alarms on issues that cut to the heart of Zambia’s economic survival – issues of energy policy, governance, and accountability that President Hichilema has failed to address.





But instead of confronting the uncomfortable truths that have been raised, we have the ruling elite that finds comfort in dismissing the messengers. This aversion to critical thought explains why, decades after independence, the country still gropes in the dark – literally and figuratively.





A government that cannot debate ideas cannot design progress. Zambia’s current leadership has shown neither the intellectual stamina nor the moral courage to tackle the problems tormenting ordinary citizens – from power shortages to economic inequality. The obsession with silencing or ridiculing critics has replaced the art of statecraft with the vanity of propaganda.





Zambia’s path to renewal begins with reclaiming the lost discipline of reasoning. And this is where the mindset of individuals such as Binwell and Sangwa come in. The nation must learn once again to value truth over theatrics, substance over slogans, and dialogue over dogma. Until then, the lights will keep going out after 3 hours when ZESCO had promised 7 hours – not because of hydrology or low water levels – but because those entrusted with leadership refuse to think beyond themselves.





About The Author: Mpandashalo Mwewa, currently the Chief Editor at Woodpecker’s Digest, formerly held the same role at Zambia Reports. Known for championing Pan-African education reforms with a focus on critical thinking, he employs journalism to instigate social transformation.





©2025 Woodpecker’s Digest.

Putting news into perspective.