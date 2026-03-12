ZAMBIA’S POLITICS ARE EV!L – KALABA



LUSAKA, THURSDAY, MARCH, 12, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says because of the injustices some politicians are in jail while those who have committed similar crimes and are sympathetic to the ruling party are not.





Speaking on Prime Television last night, Mr. Kalaba said he always talks about his friends and former lawmakers Nixon Chilangwa, Ronald Chitotela and Bowman Lusambo because he believes they have been wrongly treated.





He said politics of vengeance must come to an end adding that Zambia is one and Citizens needed to work together regardless of where they come from.





“There is no reason I should hate a person, because for example, you come from Eastern province, Zambia is one, we need to work together as one people regardless of where we come from,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“Why is it that some people are in jail and others are not, it is because of the injustices that are going on. I always talk about my friend Nixon Chilangwa, Ronald Chitotela, where the car was burnt he was not there but he is serving his sentence, Bowman Lusambo was not a signatory, so who complained that he stole, the politics we have taken up in this country are evil,”the CF leader said.





And Mr. Kalaba said because of the injustices and evil politics in the country, the CF will rededicate the country back to Christ not just in words but through actions.





He said this move will allow citizens to embrace and love each other in Godly way.



