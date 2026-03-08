🇿🇲 VIEWPOINT | Zambia’s Rising Mining Rank Signals New Phase in Global Copper Race



Global capital is once again scanning the map for reliable mineral jurisdictions. Zambia’s climb to 25th place on the Fraser Institute’s 2025 Investment Attractiveness Index signals more than a statistical improvement. It places the country firmly back in the conversation as the copper belt of the future, at a moment when the world’s appetite for energy transition minerals is accelerating.





The Fraser Institute survey is one of the mining industry’s most influential barometers. Conducted between August and November 2025, it gathered responses from 256 mining executives representing roughly US$4.2 billion in exploration budgets. Their assessments shape where exploration capital flows next. A jurisdiction moving from 28th to 25th place with a score of 72.84 therefore reflects rising investor confidence in Zambia’s geological promise and policy direction.





Mining executives rarely invest sentimentally. Exploration budgets chase opportunity. Zambia’s mineral endowment remains among the strongest in the world. Copper grades across the Central African Copperbelt, stretching from the North-Western Province to the Democratic Republic of Congo, continue to rank among the most commercially attractive deposits on the planet. The Fraser Institute’s Best Practices Mineral Potential Index placed Zambia 20th globally, confirming the depth of copper, cobalt, gold and emerging critical minerals still beneath its soil.





The global context explains why this matters now. Artificial intelligence infrastructure, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and battery storage technologies are triggering a new copper rush. The International Energy Agency estimates global copper demand could double by 2040, largely driven by electrification and AI-powered data infrastructure. Data centres, electric grids, EV motors and battery systems require immense quantities of copper wiring and conductive metals.





Technology giants are already responding. Companies building the next generation of AI cloud computing centres require massive power networks. Every hyperscale data facility depends on kilometres of copper cabling and cooling systems. The world’s transition into an AI economy therefore intensifies the race for stable copper supply chains. Few regions possess Zambia’s geological scale combined with existing mining infrastructure.





Policy stability remains the other half of the equation. The Fraser Institute’s Policy Perception Index placed Zambia 30th globally, with a score of 74.96, improving from 38th previously. Investors measure risk through regulatory predictability, tax clarity, labour frameworks, security conditions and administrative efficiency. Improvements in inflation control, exchange rate stability and progress on debt restructuring have helped rebuild investor confidence.





But t the copper race is not won through rankings alone. Competition for mining capital is intensifying. Countries from Chile to Namibia are repositioning themselves as strategic suppliers of critical minerals needed for the energy transition and AI technologies. Investors compare logistics corridors, power supply reliability, licensing timelines and legal protections before committing exploration budgets.





Trade processes and labour regulatory clarity remain areas flagged by the survey. Mining capital moves quickly when opportunities appear elsewhere. Delays in licensing, uncertainty around policy interpretation or security perceptions can redirect exploration spending toward rival jurisdictions. Sustaining Zambia’s upward momentum will depend on reducing bureaucratic friction while

national interests.



A deeper question also emerges. The copper rush is evolving beyond raw mineral extraction. Countries rich in copper and cobalt increasingly seek value chains around battery manufacturing, energy storage and advanced metal processing. AI and electrification will demand not only minerals but also refined components, specialised alloys and high-capacity conductors. The real economic prize lies in capturing parts of this industrial chain.





Zambia therefore stands at an inflection point. Rising rankings show the world is paying attention again. Copper demand driven by electrification, artificial intelligence and the global energy transition creates a historic window for resource economies. Converting geological advantage into broad economic transformation will require disciplined policy, infrastructure expansion and strategic industrial planning.





The new copper rush is in motion. Zambia now sits closer to its centre than it has in years.



The People’s Brief is a reader-built publication. Follow us for verified reporting, share our stories, and contribute your analysis or commentary by writing to us at editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu