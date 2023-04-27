ZAMBIA’S YOUNGEST MILLIONAIRE DUMPED FOR THE SECOND TIME BY THE SAME WOMAN

Zambia’s Youngest millionaire Chanda Brian is said to be single, wild and free like a black mamba in the south luangwa national Park once again, this comes after he has been allegedly dumped or rather left for dead by his girlfriend Jasmine. It is no longer a rumor but rather confirmed by Miss Jasmine of Lusaka that she has concluded the best available option for her is to terminate the relationship she was sharing with Mr Chanda a Lusaka bussiness man famous for selling Chinese shoes at ridiculous prices.



Miss Jasmine took it to social media and confirmed the development and she claims Mr Chanda became violent like a kangaroo that has reached menopause in Australia and on top of that he became very dishonest not forgetting cheating on her overzealously like a civil servant who has just received 20% NAPSA Patial benefit, this left miss Jasmine with no available option but to leave the millionaire alone leaving behind his Mercedes Benz and Mataki Bussiness.



This is not the first time miss Jasmine Is packing her Kamwala bra’s and Chinese pitcots out of Mr chanda’s Life, she has since moved back to her home town the jerabo infested town of Kitwe, She has made it clear that she is not the one that cheated.



Efforts to get a comment from Mr Chanda Brian proved impossible as his Manager Magnate did not pick up his phone when we tried to contact him as at the time of this publication, probably he was busy making a 2 odds ticket.



Meanwhile many big nose Lusaka residents have commented saying miss Jasmine has also been spotted with quiet a number of men coming in and out of her residence as if they are coming in and out of a Toilet at KMB bus station, adding on others are speculating it’s just a gorilla advertising tactic in order to finishi his truck loaded with Mataki.

©️ Zambia Online Newspaper