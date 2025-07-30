



ZAMMSA report not for public consumption – DEC Boss





Chinoyi Chipulu



Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) director general Nason Banda says the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies (ZAMMSA) forensic audit report is not meant for the public.





And Banda has disclosed that the institution is investigating procurement officers at ZAMMSA because of willfully neglecting to follow procurement procedure.





He said the Commission would arrest more procurement people at the institution who had been found – NewsDiggers…