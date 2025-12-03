ZANU PF CIVIL WAR ERUPTS! MNANGAGWA VS. CHIWENGA SHOWDOWN HITS FEVER PITCH





As Zanu PF limps toward the end of a chaotic year marked by vicious infighting and political upheaval, the ruling party is gearing up for a tense three-day showdown. From Wednesday to Friday, the politburo, central committee, and national consultative assembly will convene in what insiders are calling the most explosive meetings in years.





At the heart of the turmoil is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s deeply divisive “2030 agenda,” his controversial push to stretch his rule beyond the current term, a move that has split the party and ignited a fierce succession war.





Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, once seen as Mnangagwa’s inevitable successor, is now under relentless assault from the president’s loyalists, who are working overtime to weaken his influence.





After months of bruising factional battles and counterattacks from the Chiwenga camp, Mnangagwa appears to have seized the upper hand for now. But with leadership tensions boiling over, the final outcome of Zanu PF’s internal power struggle is far from settled.