Zanu-PF Explains Why Kuda Tagwirei Was Told to Leave Central Committee Meeting

Zanu-PF Explains Why Kuda Tagwirei Was Asked to Leave Central Committee Meeting

Zanu-PF has cleared the air on why businessman Kuda Tagwirei was told to leave what was meant to be his first Central Committee meeting, following a wave of online speculation.

Social media users claimed Tagwirei had been booted out by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga amid rumours of deepening tensions within the ruling party. But Zanu-PF’s director of Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, has downplayed the drama.

Speaking to 263Chat, Marapira confirmed that Tagwirei was indeed asked to leave the meeting held on Thursday, 3 July 2025, but insisted it was nothing personal. He explained that Tagwirei, along with other new nominees, was asked to step aside because their appointments had not yet been officially approved.

“It’s true Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei and other prospective members of the Central Committee were asked to excuse themselves from the meeting as their issue had not been ratified, finalised. It was not just him alone,” Marapira said.

He went on to say that Tagwirei’s entry into the Central Committee had merely been postponed to allow the party to focus on more pressing matters.

Co-Option Delayed to Focus on Other Matters

According to Marapira, there’s a clear process that needs to be followed: once provincial executives recommend a candidate, the nomination must still be ratified by the Central Committee itself before the person can take part in meetings.

“The issue was postponed to a later date as some more important issues took precedence. It was not on the agenda. It’s a technicality. The process is that after some recommendations by provincial executives, party members who are being co-opted into the Central Committee have to wait until their issues have been ratified first before they are admitted and can attend,” Marapira added.

Tagwirei had been nominated by Zanu-PF’s Harare Province, but until the Central Committee signs off on that nomination, he isn’t allowed to participate, a rule that applies to all others in the same position.