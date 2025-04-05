Zanu-PF laughs off Geza’s bid to remove Mnangagwa

Zanu-PF has dismissed war veteran Blessed Geza’s bid to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa, presenting a united front despite growing signs of factionalism within the ruling party. Geza, a former Central Committee member, has been vocal in his criticism of Mnangagwa’s leadership, accusing the government of corruption and mismanagement, and has called for nationwide demonstrations, which led to a stayaway on Monday.

Geza, who was expelled from the party, has been at the forefront of efforts to challenge Mnangagwa’s leadership, even pledging to remove him from power. However, his calls for action have been mocked by the ruling party, with Zanu-PF officials asserting that the demonstrations were a failure and lacked popular support.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa addressed the issue during a recent press conference in Harare, emphasizing the party’s unity despite the ongoing internal rifts. Mutsvangwa suggested that Geza’s attempts to challenge the leadership were part of a broader trend of individuals within the party testing the waters with new ideas, but emphasized that the party remained resolute and united behind President Mnangagwa.

“Zanu-PF is a mass party; we are not a vanguard party. Along the way, in a mass party, there are bound to be other individuals who may have certain ideas, and every once in a while, they may try to test their mettle along those ideas. But in this instance, the party has shown that it is very much united,” Mutsvangwa said. “We are proceeding with the affairs of the party in a united way, and the rejection of that individual and his agenda of thuggery – of unprocedural removal of leadership from power – was rejected by the people.”

While Zanu-PF leadership projects an image of unity, reports of factionalism within the party have been circulating. One faction is said to be advocating for an extension of President Mnangagwa’s rule beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, while another faction is pushing for leadership renewal within the party. Geza is said to be leading the group that believes Mnangagwa should step down before the end of his final term.

The internal divisions, however, have not been publicly acknowledged by the party’s top leadership, which continues to emphasize the party’s cohesiveness in the face of growing discontent among some party members and Zimbabweans in general. Despite the official rejection of Geza’s actions, observers have pointed to the stayaway as a sign of discontent within the country, fueling speculation about potential challenges to Mnangagwa’s presidency in the future.

Source – NewZimbabwe