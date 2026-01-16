ZAWAPA STATEMENT ON THE CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION RESULTS A VICTORY FOR THE PEOPLE AND A STRONG WARNING TO THE RULING PARTY





The Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA) unequivocally congratulates the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) and the Tonse Alliance for their decisive victory in the Chawama by-election. This outcome is not accidental—it is a direct rebuke of arrogance, political persecution, and the misuse of state power.





The people of Chawama have delivered a clear protest vote. They have spoken against injustice, intolerance, and a governing culture that has grown increasingly detached from the pain, history, and democratic rights of ordinary Zambians. This election has confirmed one truth: the ballot remains more powerful than intimidation.





ZAWAPA issues a strong and unambiguous warning to the ruling party. The shameful mishandling and politicisation of the burial of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) crossed a moral red line. A former Head of State was denied dignity, and a grieving family was subjected to unnecessary humiliation. This conduct was not only insensitive—it was un-Zambian and disgraceful.





Even more disturbing was the callous and vindictive removal of Hon. Tasila Lungu, the legitimate and duly elected Member of Parliament for Chawama, who is also the daughter of the late President ECL. Stripping the people of their chosen representative under such circumstances was an act of political cruelty, perceived nationwide as revenge politics dressed up as legality.





Let the ruling party understand this clearly:

Zambians are watching. Zambians are judging. And Zambians are responding—peacefully but firmly—through the vote.





The Chawama result must be taken as a national warning signal.

Disrespect for the dead, persecution of political families, erosion of democratic mandates, and governance without compassion will inevitably be punished by the electorate.





ZAWAPA calls upon those in power to abandon arrogance, restore decency, and respect the will of the people, or risk facing even stronger rejection in future elections. Zambia does not belong to the ruling party. It belongs to its people.

And the people have begun to speak.



Howard M. Kunda

PRESIDENT

ZAMBIA WAKE-UP PARTY (ZAWAPA)