ZCCM-IH BOSS FIRED

ZCCM-IH BOSS GETS THE BOOT



The FOX Newspaper



Ndoba Vibetti Out as CEO—Just Over a Year In



Dr. Ndoba Joseph Vibetti has been shown the door as CEO of ZCCM-IH, barely a year after his appointment by President Hakainde Hichilema and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in January 2023.



In a market announcement issued by ZCCM-IH, the company said it had “mutually agreed” to part ways with Dr. Vibetti effective 30th April 2025.



“The Board extends its gratitude to Dr. Vibetti for his service,” the statement read, in typical corporate-speak. But the timing raises eyebrows.



Dr. Vibetti’s short stint at the helm comes during a turbulent period for Zambia’s mining investments, with growing public pressure for transparency and accountability.



Before taking the job, Vibetti held senior roles at Standard Bank Group, chaired Geratech Zirconium Beneficiation, and carried impressive academic credentials—a doctorate from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from Wits.



What went wrong? The board isn’t saying much. But for now, ZCCM-IH is once again in search of new leadership.