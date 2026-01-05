ZCLU APPEALS FOR PROTECTION AND PEACEFUL ESCORT AS ARCHBISHOP BANDA APPEARS FOR QUESTIONING





By Patricia Mbewe



The Zambian Civil Liberties Union –ZCLU- is appealing to law enforcement agencies to provide protection to individuals peacefully escorting Archbishop Alick Banda to the Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- today.





ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza has emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of those escorting the Archbishop while maintaining public order.





Mr. Mwanza has also urged the Church to minimize the number of people escorting the Archbishop to avoid potential chaos and roadblocks.





He has further called for calm and respect for due process as the investigation unfolds, stating that it is essential to allow the law to take its course without unnecessary tension.





Mr. Mwanza has also highlighted concerns about the short notice given for the summons, which he says might make it difficult to control crowds.





The Drug Enforcement Commission has summoned Archbishop Banda for questioning in connection with a vehicle allegedly obtained irregularly from the Zambia Revenue Authority –ZRA-.



PHOENIX NEWS