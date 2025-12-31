ZDA Records USD 14.71 Billion Actualised Investments and 91,522 Jobs Since 2021



The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has announced USD 14.71 billion in actualised investments from 2021 to date, translating committed investments into tangible economic activities across key sectors of the economy.





Speaking during the ZDA End-of-Year Media Briefing, ZDA Director General Albert Halwampa said the figure was derived from confirmed responses by 779 companies out of 2,065 firms with ZDA investment licences, whose combined committed investments stood at USD 89.31 billion.





The General disclosed that the actualised investments have translated into significant employment creation, with 91,522 jobs recorded against a committed 614,486 jobs from the responding companies.



