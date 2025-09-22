ZED FARMER APPEARS FOR MENTION AT KABWE MAGISTRATES COURT





The murder case involving Maria Zaloumis popularly known as Zed Farmer and four others is set to be committed to the High Court for plea on 6th October 2025 in Kabwe.





This comes after Zaloumis appeared before Magistrate Wamundila Liswaniso at the Kabwe Magistrates Court today.





Zaloumis, her partner Nathaniel Barthram, and three farm workers are facing murder charges in connection with the death of 22-year-old Enock Simfukwe Kasengele, who allegedly trespassed onto Zaloumis’ farm armed with acid, reportedly intending to harm her.





A viral video following the incident showed Kasengele allegedly being tortured by some of the accused.





A postmortem report confirmed that his death resulted from injuries sustained during that torture.