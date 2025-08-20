ZED FARMER DIDN’T TOUCH THE BOY…THE WORKERS ON THE FARM TOOK THE LAW INTO THEIR HANDS

SHE DIDN’T TOUCH THE BOY…THE WORKERS ON THE FARM TOOK THE LAW INTO THEIR HANDS.



To suggest that Maria physically beat the boy to death is absolutely ridiculous.





The workers on the farm that beat the boy should be charged. If a guard at Simoson beats a bus driver to death…would the police arrest me or the guard?





The problem here is that you have politicised this case. You’ve labelled her UPND…She’s a farmer, not a politician.





Maria is not guilty of brutally beating someone to death…and the facts will come out clearly.



SMLtv