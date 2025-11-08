ZED FARMER SUES NEW ZNFU PRESIDENT, DEMANDS ELECTION RESULTS BE NULLIFIED





EMBATTLED farmer Maria Zaloumis, widely known as Zed Farmer, has taken newly elected Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Zvikomborero Mahombe to court, seeking to have the election results for the presidency nullified.





In a report by NewsDiggers, Zaloumis is asking the Lusaka High Court to declare that the ZNFU presidential elections held on November 6, 2025, were null and void, and that Mahombe is unlawfully occupying the office of president.





She has named Mahombe as the first respondent, while ZNFU trustees Graham Mulders and Wilson Phiri have been cited as the second and third respondents, respectively.





In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry through Kayula & Associates on Friday, Zaloumis argued that the election results were tainted by serious irregularities.