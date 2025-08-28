ZED FARMER’S FAMILY RESPONDS TO MURDER CHARGES AGAINST HER

ZALOUMIS FAMILY RESPONDS TO MURDER CHARGES AGAINST MARIA





Kabwe – August 28, 2025 – The family of Maria Zaloumis has issued a public statement following confirmation by the Zambia Police Service that she is among five individuals charged with the murder of 22-year-old Enock Simfukwe Kasengele.





Earlier today, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga announced that Chowa Police Station in Kabwe had concluded investigations into the case and formally charged five suspects, including Maria Zaloumis, aged 40.



The suspects are currently in custody and are expected to appear in court soon.



Speaking on behalf of the Zaloumis family, Maria’s sister, In’utu Zaloumis, confirmed receiving the news of the charges and reiterated the family’s stance on the matter.





“We have received the news of my sister Maria being charged with murder along with others by the police in Kabwe,” Ingutu said. “We have stated from the very beginning and re-state yet again as a family that there’s the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in Zambia. We hope that will be the case for Maria. She is my sister, she is a mother, we love her.”





In’utu also made a heartfelt appeal to the Zambian public, urging restraint and compassion in the face of growing speculation surrounding Maria’s arrest.





She emphasized the importance of separating the legal proceedings from Maria’s family ties, particularly her connection to their mother, who serves as chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.





“I appeal to fellow Zambians not to harshly judge Maria or continue linking her to our mother’s position. These are separate matters, and Maria deserves to be treated fairly under the law,” In’utu said.





The other suspects named in the police statement include Nathaniel Barthrem, a Nigerian national; Daniel Chiluwa, a farm manager; Fortune Mwitangati; and Gift Daka–all of whom are residents of the Montana farming area.