ZedFarmer Appears in Kabwe Court

…for habeas corpus hearing



KABWE – The High Court in Kabwe is today set to hear a habeas corpus application concerning Ms Maria Zaloumis, a prominent Zambian entrepreneur and agricultural advocate widely known as the “ZedFarmer.”





The application seeks to challenge her continued detention following her arrest on August 24, 2025, in connection with the death of Mr. Enock Simfukwe, a Zambian male who trespassed on her farm near Kabwe.





The alleged assailant was apprehended, and confessed to having been sent to harm the ZedFarmer. He was handed over to the police who detained him but later died five hours after detention in police custody on 17th August as a matter of recorded fact.





Habeas corpus, a Latin term meaning “you shall have the body,” is a legal recourse that protects individuals from unlawful detention. It compels authorities to present the detained person before a court to justify the legality of their imprisonment.





Ms Zaloumis, along with her partner and three farm workers, stands accused of murder following the death of Mr Simfukwe, who, according to her statement to police, trespassed onto her property armed with acid and allegedly intended to cause grievous harm.





“The acid was supposed to be poured on the face of the ZedFarmer in order to cause permanent harm on her,” investigators were told.





Since her arrest, Ms Zaloumis has been held in custody without trial, separated from her three children, including a one-year-old infant.





Her legal team argues that her prolonged detention without formal hearing violates her constitutional rights. Throughout the investigation, she has cooperated fully with law enforcement, maintaining her innocence and expressing confidence in the judicial process.





Through her farming activities, she has inspired countless Zambians, girls and boys, to pursue careers in agriculture given her resilience.





She has popularised agriculture and made it attractive to the young across gender divides in Zambia. In turn, she has demonstrated that success can be cultivated from the soil through honest sweat and toil.





Maria Zaloumis is not just a name in agriculture, she is a symbol of resilience and empowerment. Through her farming activities, she has inspired countless Zambian girls to pursue careers in farming, proving that success can be cultivated from the soil, not just the spotlight or domestic confines.





Her story has become a beacon of possibility, challenging gender norms and re-defining what it means to be a woman in Zambia.





The presumption of innocence remains a cornerstone of justice, in Zambia, and today’s proceedings will test the balance between public sentiment and legal principle.





As the court convenes, many await not just a ruling, but a reaffirmation of the rights that protect every citizen–regardless of status, gender, or public opinion.

Ends.