ZELENSKY BLASTS EUROPE, PRAISES TRUMP, SUDDENLY CALLS PEACE NEARLY READY





Volodymyr Zelensky went to Davos expecting applause and blank checks — instead, he showed up sounding cornered and suddenly realistic.





The man who once begged Europe for “more, more, more” is now blasting them for cowardice and talking about peace.





From the stage, he torched his own sponsors: Europe, he said, “feels like geography, not a great power. ” He mocked EU leaders as people who are “from Europe, but not for Europe,” obsessed with the next election instead of actually winning a war.





Meanwhile, he admitted what the media never wanted to hear: his meeting with Donald Trump was “very good. ” Less than an hour with Trump, and Zelensky is suddenly talking about documents, air defense — and a “peace deal is nearly ready. ” Think about that contrast.





Years of Biden, Brussels, and blank checks produced a bloody stalemate; one serious sit-down with Trump, and the word “peace” finally shows up in Zelensky’s script.





Zelensky ripped Europe for having no political will, but here’s the catch: Trump’s will has always been simple — end the endless wars, put America first, and force real negotiations instead of photo-op summits.





That’s exactly why the Davos crowd fears him and why desperate leaders now quietly seek him out.





When the former golden boy of globalism starts hinting that Trump is the path to peace, you can feel the old order cracking in real time.